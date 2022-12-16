Kerala: Film personalities support student agitation

The ongoing protest in Kerala by a section of students and employees seeking the ouster of K R Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts (Krnnivsa) director Shankar Mohan alleging “caste bias” and other charges has received support from several film personalities, people familiar with the developments said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students staged a protest at the venue of the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in the capital on Tuesday. Later, many artists and prominent personalities joined them. They said they have been on an indefinite strike for over 10 days and are “forced to take their protest to the festival venue to highlight their woes”.

Krnnivsa is an autonomous institute established by the Kerala government in Kottayam to impart training in film and audio visual technology and film-maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan is the chairman of the institute.

One of the protesters alleged that “they were forced to hit the street after the director crossed all limits.”

Charges against him include caste bias, forcing sanitation workers and others to do domestic works in his official bungalow and arrogant behaviour, they alleged.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chairman of the Student Council Sreedev Suprakash said: “Trouble began at the institute during the Covid-19 lockdown after the director restructured three-year PG diploma course to one-year and made many changes in the curriculum”.

“He was really biased towards Dalit students and when we protested, four students were suspended. Though they were taken back, later staff members started protest against his dictatorial decisions,” he said.

Meanwhile, film director Kamal, film-makers Ashiq Abu, Mahesh Narayanan, music composer Biijbal, actor Sajitha Madathil and many others pledged solidarity with protesting students at the IFFK venue. “We cannot allow this to happen when the state is surging ahead with progressive values and social renaissance,” said Kamal. “We have built a world class institute, we should not allow it to become a symbol of shame,” said director Joe Baby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State higher education minister R Bindu on Wednesday sought a report from the higher education director. Director of the institute Shankar Mohan was not available for his comments. But chairman Adoor Gopalakrishnan said: “All the problems started when the director started enforcing discipline on the campus”. However, the students later alleged that Gopalakrishnan was shielding the director.