Kochi, The Customs Commissionerate has arrested five persons from West Bengal and Assam in connection with the smuggling of high-end used cars from Bhutan, officials said on Saturday. Kerala: Five held for smuggling high-end used cars from Bhutan; DTO among accused

In a statement, Customs said the arrested persons were Biswadip Das of Jaigaon in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, Dipak Patowary of Paltanbazar in Kamrup district, Ayub Ali of Jogighopa in Bongaigaon district, MD Mostafa Ahmed of Boladmari in Goalpara district and Jalal Mandal of Chapar in Dhubri district. All four belong to Assam.

Customs officials said Patowary was the District Transport Officer of Bongaigaon in Assam.

The arrests were made following a widespread investigation conducted in Assam and West Bengal, with the assistance of police and Customs formations in the northeastern states, officials said.

"During an investigation by Assam Police, they were found to have registered 460 such vehicles using forged documents. The vehicles include foreign-made cars as well as Indian-made vehicles that were exported earlier and later smuggled back into the country without payment of Customs duties. These were then illegally registered using forged documents," Customs said.

The Customs Commissionerate, Kochi, launched "Operation Numkhor" last year after it was found that used vehicles, mostly high-end SUVs from Bhutan, were being illegally smuggled into India, re-registered in various states, and sold to buyers who claimed they were legally imported.

Last year, Customs seized several vehicles, including some belonging to film actors in Kerala, which had been sold to them by persons involved in the illegal smuggling of vehicles from Bhutan.

The Customs statement said Das, who was arrested on February 22 and is an employee of a major IT firm, was the mastermind behind the smuggling of vehicles from Bhutan.

He was apprehended near the India-Bhutan border and later brought to Kochi on a transit warrant before being remanded in judicial custody.

Customs will soon approach the court seeking the custody of the arrested persons for further investigation, officials said.

According to Customs, a recent report by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India found that 15,849 vehicles with the same chassis and engine numbers were registered in multiple northeastern states.

