Kerala rain latest updates: Navy pressed into service, govt says situation under control

Rainfall in Kerala continued to disrupt normal life in the southern state on Sunday, with as many as 18 people losing their lives to rain-related incidents so far and dozens of others missing after flash floods and landslides in multiple regions. Officials said rescue efforts are in full swing, with the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy joining in with the local administrations to assist them with the operations. The rainfall situation has also partially subsided in central Kerala bur the threat of landslides and severe waterlogging across multiple districts still persists, according to officials.

Here are the latest updates on Kerala rain:-

Rains subsided a bit in central Kerala. In Kottayam, where the personnel from the Indian Army have now begun relief operations, 15 people are still reported to be missing.

As many as 18 people have died in rain-related incidents in the southern state so far. The majority of the deaths were due to landslides, according to officials.

One more body was recovered this morning from Kokkayar. The deceased has been identified as Olikkal Shallot (29).

Sniffer dogs have been pressed into service. They were reported to have done a good job last year during the Idukki landslide crisis.

The maximum amount of damage due to rainfall in Kerala has been reported from the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and the Idukki districts. Peerumedu in Idukki received a record rainfall of 270mm.

Authorities in Kerala have urged devotees of Lord Ayyappa to refrain from visiting the Sabarimala temple in the Pathanamthitta district on Sunday and Monday.

Kerala chief minister Vijayan said all government agencies have been directed to take necessary steps to rescue people from the affected regions and evacuate those living in areas prone to landslides and floods.

The district collectors have also been asked to open relief camps to relocate the affected people. However, they have been told that the camps should function strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

In many districts, dams are nearing their full capacity and small towns and villages in the hilly areas remain totally cut off. However, authorities have urged citizens not to panic, insisting that “everything is under control”.

The Indian Navy, which has joined the relief efforts along with other columns of the armed forces, has been dropping food packets to the stranded from choppers.

The IMD said in a tweet late on Saturday that intense rainfall activity over Kerala will “reduce significantly from tomorrow, the 17th”. “Main activity to remain confined between 17th afternoon to 18th forenoon,” it added.

