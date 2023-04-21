Kerala forest minister seeks report over failed operation to rescue bear

Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran on Friday sought a report from the chief wildlife warden after rescue efforts to save a sloth bear trapped in a well in Vellanadu near the state capital failed leading to the animal’s death that invited sharp criticism from animal lovers.

Forest officials and locals attempted to rescue a bear which fell into a well but failed. (PTI photo)

The bear was spotted hanging on the rings of the deep well by the house owner K Aravind on Wednesday night.

After hearing commotion, he alerted the forest officials.

The rescue attempts took a tragic turn when the animal went under the water after being tranquilised and could not be reached due to the depth of the water despite the forest department officials and locals immediately entering the well.

The bear slipped out of the net due to its weight while taking it out and the animal plunged to the bottom of the well and drowned.

Animal lovers said the bear could have been easily saved either by drying up the well or putting up a ladder in the well.

BJP MP and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi said officials responsible should be held accountable and punished.

“It is a major goof up and responsible officials should be punished. Kerala has the worst forest department in the country. Officials’ inept handling led to its death and accountability should be fixed,” Gandhi told a news channel.

The People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation, said it will move the high court seeking prosecution of forest officials responsible for bear’s death.

The PFA said “casual and inept handling” led to the animal’s death.

After outbursts from several quarters, the state’s forest minister has sought a report from the chief wildlife warden.

“It was not intentional, and our people tried their best to save it, but in the end, a freak incident led to the animal’s death. It is really unfortunate. If there was callousness in rescue operation, we will take action,” said the minister.

