SC verdict on ESZ buffer zones a big relief: Kerala forest minister

The Kerala government on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order which lifted a complete ban on development activities within eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) within a one-km radius of protected wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and forests. However, farmers outfits said their concerns were far from over.

Kerala forest minister AK Saseendran. (Facebook)

Kerala is among the states that moved the apex court against its earlier verdict in June last year after it triggered unrest in many areas of Idukki, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta districts.

“It is a big relief for the state. We have learnt that all restrictions on permanent structures will go now. While we are yet to get details of the verdict, we’ll try for more relaxations,” state forest minister AK Saseendran said, adding that the government is committed to protect people living in fringe areas of forests.

The SC had in June 2022 directed all national parks and wildlife sanctuaries that come under the ‘protected forests’ bracket to earmark a minimum distance of one km as ESZ where prohibited activities, including mining and establishment of any new permanent structure, will not be permitted.

Many organisations of farmers said the latest relaxations will only have cosmetic effect, but their problems still remain unsolved.

“Our concerns have not been met. In Kerala, the buffer zone has already been notified in 22 of the 24 wildlife reserves and parks. In Wayanad, the wildlife sanctuary buffer zone is from 0 to 3.4 km, and in Aralam Farm in Kannur it is 3.06 km. We need 0-km buffer zone, and protection to all existing farms and dwellings,” Kerala Independent Farmers Association said in a statement.

Many individual farmers also said leaving the control of notified areas to the forest department will increase harassment by officials. “After last year’s verdict, land prices have plummeted, and many stopped farming. We want the court and government to remove the dark clouds hovering over us,” said Sebastian George, a farmer from Pathanamthitta.

Last year, the Kerala assembly passed a unanimous resolution urging the Union government to exclude populated areas from ESZ norms and address farmers’ woes. Later, the government filed a plea in the apex court against its earlier order.

Farmers’ outfits said there are 24 wildlife sanctuaries and national parks in the state, and around 25,000 families will be evicted if the ESZ was implemented. Around 250,000 acres of land would have turned into buffer zones if the order was implemented.