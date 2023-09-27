Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / Kerala government withdraws Nipah-related restrictions in Kozhikode

Kerala government withdraws Nipah-related restrictions in Kozhikode

PTI |
Sep 27, 2023 12:41 PM IST

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, District Collector A Geetha said all schools located in the areas that fell within containment zones would be opened.

The Kerala government has withdrawn containment in all zones and allied restrictions imposed in northern Kozhikode district as no new cases of Nipah virus have been reported here since September 16.

The last Nipah positive case reported in the state was on September 15. (PTI Photo)

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, District Collector A Geetha said all schools located in the areas that fell within containment zones would be opened and regulair classes would commence on Wednesday.

Also read: Lessons from Nipah outbreak in Kerala

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

However, the collector urged people to continue their vigil against the virus infection, maintain social distancing and ensure the use of masks and sanitizer.

All the institutions in the district had been closed since September 14, and online classes were being held after the virus outbreak was declared in the state on September 12.

The district administration advised students to wear masks and carry hand sanitizers when going to their respective educational institutions.

A total of six people were confirmed to have been infected by the virus till date, and of them, two died.

Also read: Nipah virus can cause severe infection in kids; expert suggests precautionary measures

Of the two deaths, the first person who died on August 30 was found to be the index case, or patient zero, from whom others caught the infection.

As of September 24, the number of people under observation was 915, but none of them were in the high-risk category, health authorities said.

The number of samples tested till then was 377, and the number of negative results was 363, they added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nipah virus kerala
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP