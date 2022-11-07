Home / India News / Kerala governor bars 2 channels from covering press meet; Cong, CPI (M) hit out

Kerala governor bars 2 channels from covering press meet; Cong, CPI (M) hit out

Published on Nov 07, 2022 06:10 PM IST

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan asked reporters from the Kairali News and Media One to leave the venue where the briefing was being held. He refused to speak to the reporters whom he accused of "masquerading" as political persons and carrying out campaigns against him

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks to the media over various issues, in Kochi. (ANI)
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan speaks to the media over various issues, in Kochi. (ANI)
ByHarshit Sabarwal | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday barred two Malayalam news channels - Kairali News and Media One - from covering his press meeting in Kochi.

Khan asked reporters from the channels to leave the venue where the briefing was being held. He refused to speak to the reporters whom he accused of "masquerading" as political persons and carrying out campaigns against him

“I considered the media as very important. I have always responded to the media but I am not now able to persuade myself to those who masquerade as media. They are basically political persons,” Khan said during the press meet.

"I hope there is no Media One here. I don't want to talk to you (MediaOne). Get out. I won't talk to you and I won't talk to Kairali. Please if anyone is there from Media One and Kairali, please get out from here," Khan said, while stating that he would walk away if they were around.

The governor said that Media One was only settling scores with him over the Shah Bano case.

The Congress and the ruling CPI(M) strongly criticised 's action. "Excluding the media is a style of the fascist regime. It is not only a threat to democracy but also a violation of freedom of the press," leader of Opposition in the Assembly VD Satheesan said in a statement, news agency PTI reported.

Satheesan said Jaihind TV, a channel promoted by the Congress, was also denied access to the venue of the press meet.

CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan said, "Earlier too, the Governor had taken a similar stand. Those who criticised him were called cadres. This is unacceptable in a democratic society," Govindan said.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists demanded the governor rectify his mistake and express regret for his action. In a statement, the union said Khan's actions indicated intolerance towards criticism, adding it would hold a protest march on Tuesday to the Raj Bhavan.

(With agency inputs)

