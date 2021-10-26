Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala governor favours new dam in Mullaperiyar
india news

Kerala governor favours new dam in Mullaperiyar

The Mullaperiyar dam was built in 1886 to supply water to southern Tamil Nadu for irrigation. Its main share of water goes to Tamil Nadu.
Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan said the 125-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam should be decommissioned and a new one built. His remarks came amid a continuing dispute between Tamil Nadu and Kerala over release of water (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 26, 2021 04:01 PM IST
By Ramesh Babu

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Tuesday said it is time to decommission the 125-year-old Mullaperiyar Dam and build a new one. “...it is an old dam and efforts should be made to build a new one. Let the court deal with issues between two states over this and arrive at an amicable solution,” he said while echoing concerns of the people living downstream.

The comments came a day after the Supreme Court directed Kerala and Tamil Nadu to discuss the water level in the dam and take a speedy decision to cap it.

Joes Joseph, a resident of Kerala’s Idukki, has moved the court saying the level should not go above 139 feet in view of heavy rains in the area like in 2018 when Kerala faced the flood of the century. But Tamil Nadu opposed the plea, saying the court in 2014 fixed the maximum water level at 142 feet.

Kerala government has been pressing for a new dam for years citing frequent tremors and changing rain patterns in the Idukki district where the old dam is situated. But Tamil Nadu has opposed it fearing that once the new dam is built, it would not get control over it.

RELATED STORIES

The dam was built in 1886 to supply water to southern Tamil Nadu for irrigation. Its main share of water goes to Tamil Nadu.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday dispelled any immediate threat to the dam. He reiterated the state’s long-pending demand for a new dam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP