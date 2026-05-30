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Kerala Governor slams partial recital of Vande Mataram; CM says full rendition not mandatory

The Kerala Police band played only the first two stanzas of the song before and after the Governor read out the policy address in the Kerala assembly.

Updated on: May 30, 2026 09:47 am IST
By Vishnu Varma
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Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar on Friday expressed displeasure over Vande Mataram not being sung in full in the state assembly before his policy address, while chief minister V D Satheesan said that a complete recital of the national song was not mandatory.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar arrives to deliver the inaugural policy of the V.D. Satheesan-led government at the Legislative Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram.(@KeralaGovernor/ANI)

The Kerala Police band played only the first two stanzas of the song before and after the Governor read out the UDF government’s policy address in the Kerala assembly, despite a Lok Bhavan directive that Vande Mataram be rendered in full whenever the Governor is in attendance.

Arlekar claimed that proper protocol should be followed when the Governor is attending such functions. “I have spoken to the Assembly Speaker. Let us see how things develop,” he said.

CM Satheesan said there was no legal provision mandating that the song be rendered in full. “Parliament has enacted no law in that regard. If the Governor has a complaint, I will discuss it with him,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vishnu Varma

Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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