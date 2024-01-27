 Kerala governor-SFI face-off again: Arif Mohammed stages wayside dharna | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kerala governor-SFI activists face-off again: Arif Mohammed stages wayside dharna

Kerala governor-SFI activists face-off again: Arif Mohammed stages wayside dharna

ByHT News Desk
Jan 27, 2024 01:32 PM IST

Arif Mohammed Khan got out of his vehicle and took a chair from the shop on the busy MC Road in Nilamel and sat demanding action against SFI protesters.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday sat on a dharna at a wayside shop demanding the arrest of Students Federation of India (SFI) activists who protested against him in Nilamel in Kollam district.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday sat on a dharna at a wayside shop demanding the arrest of SFI activists. (ANI)
Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday sat on a dharna at a wayside shop demanding the arrest of SFI activists. (ANI)

Arif Mohammed Khan got out of his vehicle and took a chair from the shop on the busy MC Road in Nilamel and sat demanding action against the protesters. Dramatic visuals aired on TV channels showed a visibly angry Khan talking tough to the police personnel. Besides police officials, Khan's officials and local people gathered in large numbers at the spot.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Several activists of the ruling CPI(M)'s students' wing SFI staged a black flag protest against the Governor when he was on his way to nearby Kottarakkara for a function, news agency PTI reported.

The Kerala governor and the Left government have been at loggerheads over several issues, primarily about the functioning of universities in the state and his non-signing of certain bills passed by the assembly.

Amid the face-off, on Thursday, Khan had finished his customary policy address to the Kerala assembly within two minutes, reading out only the last paragraph.

On Friday, neither chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues nor LDF MLAs turned up for the 'at home' event hosted at the Raj Bhavan. PTI reported that the CM, ministers and MLAs were invited to the event held from 6.30pm to 7.30pm, but none of them came. The Kerala government was represented by the general administration department, additional chief secretary KR Jyothilal.

During the Republic Day celebrations at the Central Stadium in the state capital, Khan and Vijayan were seen ignoring each other, even though they were sitting side-by-side.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On