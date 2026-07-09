Kerala govt orders probe into Wayanad mudslide, halts tunnel work

Kerala chief minister VD Satheesan on Wednesday said the state would order a thorough probe into the causes of the mudslide in Wayanad district that killed at least three people and left five others missing on Tuesday, even as he ordered a pause on construction on the Wayanad twin tunnel project, pending the probe’s outcome.

Kerala CM VD Satheesan during a visit to the landslide-hit areas of Wayanad. (PTI)

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Satheesan also visited the site in Kalladi with Kalpetta MLA and agriculture minister T Siddique and revenue minister A Anil Kumar. “Five people continue to be missing. The rescue works are extremely risky due to the rain. Tonight, the rescue personnel will begin searches in a new zone of the affected site. Searches will also be conducted in the Meenakshi river and the adjoining river banks for victims who may have been swept away,” he said. He also visited the relief camps and met the 10 hospitalised survivors

The decision to conduct a probe was taken at a cabinet meeting earlier in the day, said the chief minister.

The incident took place early on Tuesday after construction debris accumulated during the excavation of the tunnel at a nearby site on the Meppadi side, destabilised amid heavy rainfall and slid downwards, washing away multiple temporary shelters housing construction workers on the twin tunnel, a house and a church.

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{{^usCountry}} “The technical and legal factors of the issue will be assessed. There are some reports that the landslide occurred in a region above the affected site. It will be probed,” he told reporters, referring to a statement by the construction contract holder firm Dilip Buildcon Limited’s general manager, Sebastian, to local media on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The technical and legal factors of the issue will be assessed. There are some reports that the landslide occurred in a region above the affected site. It will be probed,” he told reporters, referring to a statement by the construction contract holder firm Dilip Buildcon Limited’s general manager, Sebastian, to local media on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Sebastian claimed that the landslide began on land owned by the forest department, around 10-12 metres above the accumulated debris. “The debris, as part of the tunnel excavation, was properly nailed and covered. In photos taken before the disaster, it’s clear that there’s no debris above it. The landslide occurred in the land above the debris where we have no jurisdiction to do anything,” he claimed.

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Satheesan said the probe would try to ascertain whether contractors followed central guidelines for tunnel construction.

“The Union government had set out stringent conditions to be followed during tunnel construction while granting the environmental clearance. It will be probed whether contractors followed the guidelines. The work on the tunnel will restart only after the risk factors are examined,” he added.

The district administration and disaster management authority have accused the firm of failing to clear the debris despite being directed to do so as early as June 20.

Meanwhile, the state government announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh for the families of each of the deceased, and added that hospital bills for those injured would also be covered. The bodies of the three migrant workers confirmed dead so far will be taken to their home states soon, said Satheesan, adding that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and the latter promised complete assistance from the Centre.

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The Kerala State Human Rights Commission on Wednesday also ordered a probe into the allegations of negligence surrounding the incident. KSHRC’s judicial member, K Byjunath, directed the district collector and the public works superintending engineer (roads) to conduct the probe and submit a report within 15 days.

The case will be considered at a sitting at the Bathery Municipal Town Hall on August 14, the commission said.

(with PTI inputs)