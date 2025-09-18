Kerala: Group of men save girl from choking on chewing gum

A young girl in this district was saved from choking after a group of young men nearby stepped in to give her first aid. The incident took place on Tuesday evening in Pallikkara. The gum was dislodged, and the child began to breathe again. The video of the rescue has been widely shared on social media. (Unsplash/Representative)

CCTV footage of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Wednesday, showed the child putting chewing gum into her mouth while standing with her bicycle.

Moments later, she appeared distressed and pedalled towards a group of men who had stopped to buy vegetables. One of them quickly realised she was choking and carried out first aid.

Visuals showed one of the youths lifting the girl, placing her across his arm and pressing on her back, while another, seated on a scooter nearby, assisted him.

Kerala General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, praised the young men, writing on Facebook: "In Pallikkara, Kannur, youngsters saved a child who was choking on chewing gum. Thank you." Netizens hailed their quick response as life-saving.

The girl later told a news channel that she would never chew chewing gum again.