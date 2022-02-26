Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kerala: Hardship drives four of family to suicide

Four members of a family in Kerala on Saturday died allegedly by suicide as they were unable to bear with hardship
The bodies have been sent for a postmortem, the police said, adding that the head of the family had cases filed against him and they included a case of murder. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:48 PM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Palakkad

Four members of a family in Kerala on Saturday died allegedly by suicide as they were unable to bear with hardship. They jumped into the river Bharathapuzha in Palakkad district, police said.

The police said they fished out the bodies of two adults and their two children.”They (the family) had told some of their relatives that they wanted to end their lives due to hardship they faced. When the family went missing yesterday (Friday), their kin went to the house and found a suicide note,” a police official said. The note mentioned the location where the four were planning to commit suicide, said the police. The police confirmed the death to be a case of suicide as footwear and clothes were lying along the banks of the river.

The bodies have been sent for a postmortem, the police said, adding that the head of the family had cases filed against him and they included a case of murder.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

