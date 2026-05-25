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Kerala HC acquits first accused in Attappadi Madhu lynching case

Kerala HC acquits first accused in Attappadi Madhu lynching case

Published on: May 25, 2026 12:49 pm IST
PTI |
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Kochi, The Kerala High Court on Monday acquitted the first accused in the 2018 Attappadi Madhu lynching case.

Kerala HC acquits first accused in Attappadi Madhu lynching case

Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki Ooru in Attappadi in Palakkad district, was lynched by a mob in February 2018 after being accused of stealing rice and grocery items from a shop.

Images of the assault, including photographs of Madhu being held and humiliated by members of the mob, had triggered widespread outrage across Kerala.

A lawyer associated with the case said the High Court also partly allowed the appeal filed by the state against the other accused.

He said the court also enhanced the punishment awarded to the 16th accused.

The court set aside the conviction and sentence of the first accused, Hussain, after finding that the evidence against him was unreliable, the lawyer told reporters here.

He said Hussain was able to establish before the court that two witnesses who had identified him were not present at the scene of the incident.

The prosecution argued that the assault on Madhu was a "cruel and inhuman act" committed against an Adivasi man in an unprecedented manner and that the accused deserved the maximum punishment prescribed under law.

The state also challenged the trial court's decision to treat the offence as culpable homicide not amounting to murder rather than murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the oral, digital, scientific and medical evidence presented during the trial clearly established the offence beyond reasonable doubt and justified harsher punishment.

Ahead of delivering the verdict, the High Court had directed all the accused to appear before it on May 25.

The division bench also instructed jail authorities to produce the convicted accused currently serving their sentences, while directing those on bail to appear in person.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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