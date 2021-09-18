Kerala HC dismisses petition against new Lakshadweep rules

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala high court on Friday rejected a petition questioning the Lakshadweep administration’s decision to close dairy farms and remove meat from midday meals in schools, saying it can’t interfere in policy matters.

In June, the court had stayed the operation of the two controversial orders passed by Lakshadweep administrator Praful Khoda Patel.

During the hearing of the plea filed by Ajmal Ahamad, a resident of the island, the administration contended that the court can’t interfere in such policy decisions. Counsel for the administration S Manu also pointed out that dairy farms were running in loss and the island was losing ₹1 crore every year. He also argued that nutrition needs of the children can be met with an altered menu.

The counsel listed the nutritional value of the new menu, saying that it was well above the stipulated value. He argued that the petitioner, also an advocate, filed a public interest litigation “for raising unfounded and unverified allegations and for publicity.” He pointed out that the petitioner is a member of the Save Lakshadweep Forum which is leading the ongoing protests against the administrative reforms in the island.

Petitioner’s counsel Peeyus Kottam contended that the decisions of the administration norms would infringe upon the ethnic culture, heritage, food habits and the rights of the residents under Article 19 of the Constitution. He said earlier food items like chicken, fish and eggs should be continued, seeking re-opening of dairy farms.

After hearing the replies, a division a bench of Chief Justice S Mani Kumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly dismissed the public interest litigation.

The Save Lakshadweep Forum protested against three draft regulations brought in by administrator Patel, saying they will affect the unique culture and tradition of the island.

They opposed the move to make the island a tourist destination, ban on cattle slaughter, two-child norm for local body members, liquor licence, goonda law and other new rules.

But BJP leaders from the island said some vested interests were provoking local people to stall developmental projects in the island. On May 31 the Kerala assembly had passed a resolution demanding recall of administrator Patel. The administration also maintained that some leaders from Kerala were instigating residents against development projects.