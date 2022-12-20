Kerala HC pulls up govt for delay in recovering bandh damages from PFI

The Kerala high court on Monday pulled up the state government for delay in recovering damages caused during the state-wide bandh called by the Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 23, protesting nationwide raids against its offices and leaders.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Union government banned PFI and its affiliates for five years on September 28 after accusing them of being involved in Islamic radicalisation and terrorist activities.

A division bench of Justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and C P Mohammad Nias directed the additional chief secretary (home) to appear before the court on December 23.

Earlier, the state government had submitted an affidavit saying public property worth ₹5.20 crore was destroyed during the strike called by the PFI.

Two days after the shutdown, the high court filed a contempt case against the PFI and ordered it to deposit ₹5.20 crore with the additional chief secretary (home). If the amount was not deposited, the court directed the government to confiscate its property and auction.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, last month, the government sought a month, which expired last week. The government informed the court that it gave directions to the district collectors and revenue officers to carry out this, but they needed more time.

“The state government cannot adopt such a callous attitude when called upon to implement the directions of the court, especially in the matter of public interest and involving destruction of property,” it observed.

The court also said the deadline to comply with its order would not be extended beyond January 31. It also directed the additional chief secretary (home) to remain present before the court on December 23 with an affidavit giving the time frame in which recovery will be completed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the arrest of PFI national leaders and raids throughout the country on September 22, its general secretary Abdul Sattar called for a state bandh on September 23, which witnessed large-scale violence. Many government buses and shops were damaged during the shutdown. The high court had registered a case on its own and directed police to make leaders of the PFI who made bandh call accused in all bandh-related cases.

The state police later arrested 2,500 people and registered 349 cases in connection with the violence. The high court had given strict instructions that the arrested should not be released on bail till they deposit damages incurred during the shutdown. Most of the tall leaders of the PFI, including founding member E Abubakar, its national president OMA Salam and general secretary Nasaruddin Elamaram, were taken to Delhi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and lodged in Tihar jail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}