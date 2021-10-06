Kerala HC raps police over Mavunkal probe

The Kerala high court on Tuesday asked the State Police chief whether he trusts the police under his command to carry out a proper investigation into the complaints against controversial antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal when allegations are “flying thick and high” against police officers of various ranks in the state.

“Allegations are flying thick and high against police officers of several ranks in the state. In such a situation, can the Crime Branch conduct a proper investigation (into complaints against Mavunkal),” was one of the queries posed to DGP Anil Kant by Justice Devan Ramachandran.

The court said that while the allegations against the police officers may not be correct, but since the force provided protection to the antique, dealer despite being aware about the kind of items -- including elephant tusks -- which he had in his possession, instead of taking him into custody, “can Kerala Police be trusted”?”I don’t know. Let the State Police Chief (SPC) tell me,” Justice Ramachandran said.

“The DGP has to tell me whether he trusts the police under his command to carry out a proper investigation. The SPC has to inform the court whether an investigation would be apposite by an agency in Kerala when allegations have been made against police officers of several ranks,” the court said.It said that it was indicating its prima facie view as it was interested in ensuring a proper probe.

The court directed that the SPC has to file a detailed counter affidavit touching all the points raised by the court and the investigation carried out so far on complaints against Mavunkal.

The court’s searching queries assume significance as Mavunkal has been a source of embarrassment and concern for the state government and the police due to his alleged links to senior officials of both.

On Tuesday, the opposition UDF tried to corner the Left government and its police force in the Kerala Assembly over the high profile cheating cases involving the self-styled antique dealer even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rejected their charges saying the investigation in the case was progressing in the right direction.

The UDF also accused former DGP Loknath Behera, a close confidant of Vijayan, for having connections with Mavunkal.

The photos of the retired police chief, sitting on the “throne of Tipu Sultan” along with senior IPS officer and ADGP Manoj Abraham holding an “antique” sword at the accused’s house, were widely circulated on social media platforms and in news reports which also claimed that the former DGP granted police protection to the fake antique dealer despite an intelligence report against him.

Referring to news reports on the police protection, the court asked how such a decision was taken “Instead of taking him into custody”.

“How did the police and the intelligence not see what he was up to? How was he allowed to operate? How no suspicions were raised regarding him,” were the other queries posed by the court.

It further said that when someone is given police protection, he acquires a certain status and credibility in society and people tend to trust such persons as a result.

The court was hearing a plea by the antique dealer’s former driver-cum-mechanic alleging harassment by his former employer and some police officers close to him after he made certain disclosures to police in connection with a cheating case against Mavunkal.

In his petition, filed through advocates Philip T Varghese and Thomas T Varghese, the driver -- Ajith E V -- has alleged that Mavunkal has also threatened to implicate him in criminal cases and get him put behind bars.

The court on September 30 had ordered police protection for Ajith.

Ajith, who was Mavunkal’s driver-cum-mechanic from 2009 till January this year, has alleged that after he made the disclosures in the criminal case, the Circle Inspector of Cherthala and the Station House Officer of Ernakulam Town North Police Station both summoned him to their offices the same day and threatened him with dire consequences if he failed to appear before them.

He has claimed, in his petition, that he had informed the District Police Chief of Alappuzha and the Commissioner of Police, Ernakulam about the alleged harassment, but no action was taken against the two officers.

He has said that the disclosures he made to the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Crime Branch, Alappuzha, were in connection with a cheating complaint made against Mavunkal by Rajendran Pillai of Sreevalsam Group of Companies alleging that the dealer had cheated him of ₹6 crore.

Soon after he gave his statement, Mavunkal came to know about it and called him up and threatened him with dire consequences, the petition has said.

The petitioner has also alleged in his plea that Mavunkal has made false representations about himself and his business to various persons and collected money from them.

Cherthala native Mavunkal, who claims to be in possession of rare and historic antiques, was arrested by the district Crime Branch which has been probing complaints against the dealer of having swindled ₹10 crore from several people.