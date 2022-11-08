Kerala HC refuses to stay acting VC’s appointment

The Kerala high court on Tuesday rejected the state government’s plea to stay governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s move to name Ciza Thomas as the acting vice-chancellor (VC) of Thiruvantarapuram’s APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University. Justice Devan Ramachandra agreed to hear the plea against the appointment on Friday while refusing the stay it amid a growing rift between the state government and Khan.

Thomas was named after the Supreme Court last month quashed the appointment of VC M S Rajashree saying it was done in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) norms for such appointments.

The government argued Thomas’s appointment was not as per the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015.

It recommended Saji Gopinath as Rajashree’s successor after the top court’s verdict. But Khan refused to accept it. Gopinath was among 11 VCs show-caused after the apex court verdict. Principal secretary (higher education) Ishita Roy’s name was also suggested after Khan appointed Thomas, a joint director in the technical education department.

The government argued Khan can appoint an acting VC only as per its recommendations. But Khan’s lawyer cited the Supreme Court verdict and said the acting VC is also to be selected as per UGC norms. He added Thomas was a professor at Trivandrum Engineering College for over 10 years.

The government argued she was neither the VC nor pro-VC and never held such an important position.

The high court said the opinion of UGC is vital in the case. “... so the court suo motu impleads it as an additional respondent,” the court said and posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

The fresh feud between Khan and the government began after the Supreme Court quashed Rajashree’s appointment. The top court noted the search committee to select the VC was not constituted duly and it failed to recommend three names for the post as per the norms. Khan later asked 11 VCs to resign after the verdict saying they were also appointed in violation of norms. All VCs replied to Khan’s notice but he is yet to take a final call on the matter.

