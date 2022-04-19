Kerala HC rejects actor Dileep’s plea to quash conspiracy case

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala high court on Tuesday dismissed a petition by Malayalam actor Dileep to quash the fresh case filed by the state crime branch against him in connection with an alleged conspiracy to harm officials, who investigated a 2017 assault case in which he is an accused.

Justice Ziyad Rahman dismissed his plea and directed the crime branch to go ahead with its investigation. The court also turned down his demand to hand over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation if the case was not quashed. Dileep alleged a conspiracy by senior officials to implicate him but the court found no evidence to prove his contention

“In the absence of any material indicating influence being thrust upon him at the instance of such superior officials, an order for transferring the investigation to another agency cannot be made,” said the court.

The prosecution opposed Dileep’s plea saying an accused cannot dictate terms and decide the investigating agency. Last week, the prosecution also moved a plea to cancel his bail saying he was trying to influence witnesses in the case.

Dileep was granted bail in February on the condition that he will not influence witnesses and co-operate with the ongoing probe. At that time, the court said the investigating team can approach the trial court if it felt the accused violated bail provisions.

But Dileep contended the new case was framed by officials after their contentions in the assault case fell flat and it was a conspiracy to prolong the investigation. He argued the fresh case was framed on the basis of false and unsigned statements of a film director who blackmailed him.

The new case was lodged after Malayalam director Balachandra Kumar told the crime branch that he met the assault case prime accused Pular Suni at Dileep’s residence in 2016 when he had gone there to discuss a new project. He claimed he heard a conversation at Dileep’s house about a conspiracy to eliminate officials investigating the first case. He handed over audiotapes to buttress his claim.

Kumar welcomed the latest court decision. “My stand vindicated. Let the truth come out,” he said.

Soon after Kumar’s disclosure, the prosecution moved the trial court for a fresh investigation. The court asked it to file charges. Dileep, his brother, brother-in-law, and two aides were booked for conspiracy, destroying evidence, and influencing witnesses.

In 2017, a leading actor was abducted and assaulted in a moving vehicle in Kochi. Dileep is the seventh accused in the first case and faces charges of abetting the crime.

