Kerala HC stays transfer of Kozhikode judge who gave ‘provocative dress’ order

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala high court on Friday stayed the transfer of Kozhikode judge S Krishnakumar who was shifted out to the labour court 300km away after outrage over a controversial observation on a sexual harassment victim’s “provocative dress”.

In his appeal to a two-judge bench, Kozhikode district sessions judge S Krishnakumar pleaded that his transfer was a punitive action that will affect the morale of judicial officers and deter them from taking free and fair decisions.

A bench of justices A K Jayashankaran Nambiar and Mohammad Niyas granted an interim stay on the transfer order on Friday. A single bench had earlier rejected his petition against the transfer order issued by the high court on its administrative side.

Krishnakumar was transferred to the Kollam labour court after controversial verdicts on August 12 and August 2 on petitions for anticipatory bail by social activist Civic Chandran.

In his August 12 order, judge Krishakumar cited photographs of the woman submitted by Civic Chandran, noting that the “offence under sexual harassment is not prima facie attracted when the woman was wearing sexually- provocative dress… So, sexual harassment under IPC 354A will not prima facie stand against the accused,” said his order.

In another sexual harassment and Dalit atrocity case filed by a Dalit writer, the judge granted anticipatory bail to Chandran on August 2. In this order, judge Krishnakumar said the accused was a reformist, and against the caste system and it is highly unbelievable that he will touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

After the controversy erupted, the Kerala government moved the high court against the bail orders, contending that the judgement of the lower court “suffers from illegality and manifest errors” warranting its intervention.

The high court stayed his bail order which relied on “irrelevant materials” and added that “observations cannot be justified”. But the high court directed the police not to arrest the accused Chandran immediately considering his age - he is 73 - and sought details of the case.