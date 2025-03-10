Kochi, Hearing the writ petition filed by the mother of a girl who was found dead 27 days after she had gone missing, the Kerala High Court on Monday ordered the police officer who investigated the girl-missing complaint to appear before it with the case diary. Kerala HC summons investigating officer with case diary in Kasaragod girl death case

The girl and a 42-year-old man, her neighbour, were found hanging from a tree near her house on Sunday.

A bench of justices Devan Ramachandran and M B Snehalatha, who heard a writ petition filed by the mother of the deceased girl said that the Court believes this writ petition cannot be closed due to the unfortunate incident. The court stated that it is "obligated to verify what really happened" before making a final decision.

The High Court then directed the investigating officer, who handled the missing complaint registered under Section 57 of the Kerala Police Act, to appear before the court on Tuesday along with the case diary.

The Court also ordered the investigating officer to bring the case diary of the latest case as well.

In the writ petition, the mother of the deceased girl had alleged that if the police had acted effectively and swiftly on the missing complaint, her daughter would have been alive, pointing towards a lack of proper police action when the mother filed the missing complaint.

The girl from Paivalike village had gone missing on February 11 and her parents had given a missing complaint with the Kumbala police station on February 12.

They had also raised allegations against their neighbour Pradeep who had also gone missing at the same time.

Police had found the mobile phones of both switched off.

On Sunday, a 52-member police team along with the residents conducted a massive search and found the two hanging from a tree in an area close to the girl's residence.

