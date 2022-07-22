Kerala HC voices concern over rising child pregnancies, easy access to online porn

Concerned at the increasing number of child pregnancies, the Kerala High Court on Thursday said that easy availability of online porn can give wrong ideas to youngsters and therefore, there was a need to educate children about the safe use of internet.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court said it was time for the authorities to "take a re-look at the sexual education being imparted in our schools". The observations by Justice V G Arun came while allowing medical termination of the 30-week pregnancy of a 13-year-old, who was impregnated by her brother, also a minor.

"Before parting with the case, I am compelled to express concern at the increasing number of child pregnancies, in which, at least some cases involve close relatives. In my opinion, it is time for the authorities to take a re-look at the sexual education being imparted in our schools. "The easy availability of porn on the internet can mislead the juvenile minds of youngsters and give them wrong ideas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Educating our children about the safe use of the internet and social media is absolutely essential," it said. The court also noted that in another similar matter, a different judge of the high court intends to issue directions for ensuring better awareness of the statutes concerned.

"The (other) Judge has also noted that the educational machinery of the state has fallen woefully short in imparting the required awareness to young children about the consequence of sexual overtures," Justice Arun observed. In the instant case, the victim was a rape survivor, a minor and incest was also involved, the court noted and said that since each day's delay would add to her agony as well as to ensure that the baby, if born alive, is not abandoned at birth, the medical termination of the pregnancy at a government hospital was being permitted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"On production of this order the Superintendent of the hospital shall take immediate measures for constituting a medical team for conducting the procedure. The petitioner (victim's mother) shall file an appropriate undertaking, authorising to conduct the surgery at her risk.

"If the baby is alive at birth, the hospital shall ensure that the baby is offered the best medical treatment available, so that it develops into a healthy child." It further said that if the petitioner was not willing to assume responsibility of the baby, the state and its agencies "shall assume full responsibility and offer medical support and facilities" to the infant as may be reasonably feasible, keeping in mind the child's best interests and the relevant statutory provisions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The girl's mother, in her plea in the court, had said that the pregnancy was noticed when the victim was taken to a doctor after she complained of abdominal pain and having missed her periods for more than two months.

The physical strain of carrying a pregnancy at such a young age and the psychological impact and consequent mental stress were the reasons given for seeking a direction from the court for terminating the pregnancy medically.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON