Kerala high court rejects MLA’s plea to quash charges against him in solar case

ByVishnu Varma, Kochi
Oct 28, 2023 07:52 AM IST

The court said that the case against the MLA, currently pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court - I in Kottarakkara, must proceed and arrive at a logical conclusion

In a setback for Pathanapuram MLA KB Ganesh Kumar, the Kerala high court on Friday dismissed his plea seeking to quash a case pending against him in connection with alleged conspiracy to falsely name late former chief minister Oommen Chandy in the solar sexual assault case.

Former Chief Minister of Kerala Oommen Chandy (HT Photo)
The single bench of justice PV Kunhikrishnan, while dismissing the plea, ruled that, “Serious allegations have been raised against the petitioner [Kumar], who is a member of the Legislative Assembly, by the second respondent. It has been alleged that the petitioner hatched a conspiracy with the first accused to implicate the former chief minister of Kerala Shri Oommen Chandy. The former chief minister has passed away. Such an allegation should not be in the air because his soul will not forgive the same. The continuation of this case is necessary not only for the soul of the former chief minister and his bereaved family, but also to prove the integrity of the petitioner too.”

The court said that the case against the MLA, currently pending before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (JFCM) court - I in Kottarakkara, must proceed and arrive at a logical conclusion. If the allegations against the MLA are proved wrong, it will show his integrity, it said.

Ganesh Kumar, who belongs to Kerala Congress, which is a constituent of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF in the state, is accused of conspiring to implicate Chandy in the sexual assault of a woman who is an accused in the solar scam.

Adv Sudheer Jacob, a Congress leader who filed the complaint against Kumar before the JFCM court, has alleged that a letter produced by the sexual assault victim before the inquiry commission regarding the assault was fabricated by Kumar.

    Vishnu Varma

    Vishnu Varma is Assistant Editor and reports from Kerala for the Hindustan Times. He has 10 years of experience writing for print and digital platforms and has worked at The New York Times, NDTV and The Indian Express in the past. He specialises in longform reportage at the intersections of politics, crime, social commentary and environment.

