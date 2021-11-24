Kerala high court seeks Centre, state replies on plea against PM’s photo on Covid jab certificate

The Kerala high court on Tuesday admitted a plea challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on vaccination certificate and directed the Centre and state governments to file counter-affidavits.

Justice N Nagaresh issued notice to the Centre and the Kerala government seeking their stand on the petition by a senior citizen who has contended that the PM’s photo on his vaccination certificate was a violation of fundamental rights.

The court directed the Centre and the state to file their reply affidavits before the next date of hearing.

The petitioner, Peter Myaliparampil, has contended that he had paid for the two doses of vaccine and therefore, the certificate was his “private space” with his personal details on record and therefore, it was inappropriate to intrude into the privacy of an individual.

The petition reads, “Petitioner had received the paid COVID-19 vaccination from a private hospital and thereafter received a vaccination certificate. The certificate had the Prime Minister’s colour photograph and the message: “medicine and strict controls (in Malayalam), together India will defeat COVID-19 (in English)” with attribution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

“The national campaign against COVID-19 is being converted into a media campaign for the Prime Minister. The petitioner also addressed a representation to the Central government for a vaccine certificate without the PM’s photograph but did not receive any response,” the petition further read.

“Government messaging and campaigns, especially when it uses government funds, should not personify any leader of the political party. This affects the petitioner’s independent choice of voting, which has been recognised as the essence of the electoral system in People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs Union of India,” it added.

“Moreover, according to the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court for campaigns using public money in Common Cause vs Union of India, no individual can be credited for the launch of an initiative or be celebrated for achievements of a certain policy of the State on government expense,” the petition reads.

Peter had filed a similar petition two months ago, which was heard by Justice PB Suresh Kumar.

