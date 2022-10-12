'Kerala human sacrifice accused, once CPI(M) worker, likely influenced by wife'

The ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday said the one of the key accused in Kerala human sacrifice case could have been influenced by his wife.

The killing of two women in an alleged case of human sacrifice in Kerala's Pathanamthitta has sent shockwaves across the nation.

The CPI(M)-area committee secretary, Pathanamthitta, said that one of the accused, Bhagaval Singh, who was once a worker of the party, but not a member might have been influenced by his wife to commit the crime.

"He (Bhagwal Singh) was once a progressive man. After his second marriage, he became a religious person. It might be the influence of his wife (Laila)," the CPI(M) area secretary added.

Singh, his wife Laila and one Mohammad Shafi are the key accused in the killing of the two women - P Padma and Roselie, who worked as lottery ticket sellers - for prosperity.

Roselie was a native of Kalady while P Padma was from Kadavanthara. Both the victims were in their early 50s.

Shafi, the main accused, was involved in many criminal cases and was accused of sexually assaulting a 75-year-old woman in Kolencherry Pathanamthitta two years ago, according to police.

This latest incident started eight months ago when Shafi put out an advertisement in a local newspaper where he could conduct rituals that made people rich.

Singh and Laila saw the advertisement and responded. As time passed, Shafi became close to the couple and convinced them that a human sacrifice would settle their financial issues and bring prosperity to their lives.

In June, Shafi first lured Roseile to come to the couple's house for some work. She was tied to a bed and murdered on June 6 and her body parts were buried in the courtyard of their house.

When the couple complained to Shafi that there was no improvement in their situation even after the killing, Shafi convinced them that another human sacrifice had to be done to get rid of a curse that had befallen them.

Shafi then brought Padma to the couple's house on September 26. She was murdered too and her body parts were buried in the courtyard of the house.

Singh, Laila and Mohammad Shafi have been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Addressing a press conference, Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said that Shafi is the main conspirator in the case.

“Prime accused Shafi is a pervert. We're investigating whether there are more accused and if more such cases have happened,” Nagaraju said, adding body parts of the two victims have been found.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies)

