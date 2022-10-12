On Kerala human sacrifice incident, BJP says, '... secular silence'

The BJP on Wednesday slammed the 'secular silence' of the human rights lobby after the incident of human sacrifice came to the fore in Kerala leading to the arrest of the three individuals involved in the sacrifice. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday alleged that the main accused belongs to the ruling dispensation and one of the 3 is an Islamist. "Had there been some BJP-linked person, what would the reaction of the lobby have been?" the BJP spokesperson said.

"Unfortunately, the Kerala government does very little to secure the safety of women and such incidents take place because the goons of the ruling dispensation have a free run in Kerala. What is even surprising and shocking is the secular silence of the lobby that is very local and eloquent on the issues of women's safety and generally on human rights. Today they have gone completely silent, perhaps, fearing a loss in the vote bank or perhaps because the state in which this has taken place is not politically convenient for them to articulate their views on," the BJP spokesperson said.

Shocking case of human sacrifice of two women in Kerala! Main accused belongs to ruling dispensation & one is an Islamist!



But the secular silence of the lobby is unmissable & revealing!



Had there been some BJP linked person what would reaction of lobby have been? pic.twitter.com/1OKd2pkXR1 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) October 12, 2022

Two women were killed and buried with their bodies cut into pieces after a couple got lured by an advertisement that promised wealth through some riuals. The rituals, as directed by Shafi, included human sacrifice. The couple -- Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila -- managed one sacrifice where Laila chopped off the head of a woman who came to their place for some work. The second sacrifice was made after the couple complained to Shafi that they did not see any luck in their wealth. Both of the women sacrificed in the process were lottery ticket sellers.

Police said the murders took place on June 6 and September 26.

Union minister V Muraleedharan on Tuesday slammed the "delayed response" by the state police, and said that a member of the CPIM was involved in the incident.

The delayed response of the Kerala Police smells foul & exposes that women are not secure in Kerala



Is @pinarayivijayan Govt delaying it deliberately because of the involvement of a @CPIMKerala member?



Disgusting that @CMOKerala remains mum when two women are brutally killed — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) October 11, 2022

"The delayed response of the Kerala Police smells foul & exposes that women are not secure in Kerala Is @pinarayivijayan Govt delaying it deliberately because of the involvement of a @CPIMKerala member? Disgusting that @CMOKerala remains mum when two women are brutally killed," the minister tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail