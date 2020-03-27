Kerala IAS officer who jumped home quarantine and headed to UP suspended

india

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 18:12 IST

The Kerala Government on Friday suspended Kollam sub-collector Anupam Mishra who had slipped out of home quarantine and left for his hometown in Uttar Pradesh without informing health officials and the district collector, the Kerala CM’s office said.

Newly-married, the 2016 batch IAS officer and his wife had returned after their Singapore-Malaysia honeymoon trip last week and health authorities had advised them to remain in home quarantine for at least two weeks. His exit came to notice when health officials went to his official residence on Thursday to inquire about his condition.

His sudden exit amid rising Sars-CoV-2 virus cases in the state (total 140 cases) has triggered a big outrage in Kerala. His act also invited enough embarrassment for the government which is engaged in a gargantuan task of dealing with one lakh-odd people who are on home quarantine. Earlier, the police had registered a case against Mishra and informed their UP counterparts about it.

Later, UP police traced him to Sultanpur, his native town. He reportedly told them that since he was in isolation “someone had advised him” to leave for his hometown. “He followed the advice and proceeded to Sultanpur. He is now in touch with the district magistrate and superintendent of police (SP) of Sultanpur. They are monitoring his health status and got his swab tested again. The report is awaited,” an officer who spoke to him said. His family lives in Nirala Nagar in Sultanpur.

Mishra’s driver and his personal security guard have been put in isolation after his exit came to light. Kerala police said they will take action against them also for failing to report his trip to UP. His reportedly slipped out a day before the lockdown was announced.

Kollam district collector B Abdul Nassar told the media on Friday that he has given an explanation that when he was told to go into self-isolation; he presumed it was to go back to his residence in Kanpur.

“This is a serious violation of protocol and I submitted a report to the government,” Nassar said. State Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty, who hails from Kollam district, said this was a clear case of a lack of social commitment. Many ministers have sought strict action against him.

The police have registered a case against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), Section 269 (Negligent Act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), Kollam SP T Narayanan said.