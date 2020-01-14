e-paper
India News / Kerala institute gets US patent for turmeric-based cancer treatment

Kerala institute gets US patent for turmeric-based cancer treatment



india Updated: Jan 14, 2020 14:46 IST
Anonna Dutt

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The technology is likely to be transferred to the industry for conducting clinical trials and further commercialisation of the product.
The technology is likely to be transferred to the industry for conducting clinical trials and further commercialisation of the product.(Shutterstock file photo for representation)
         

A method using curcumin, a compound found in turmeric, for treating cancer has earned Thiruvananthapuram based Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology a US patent. In patients where malignant tumours are removed surgically, the wafer made of a protein Fibrin will prevent cancerous cells from spreading to the rest of the body.

Curcumin is known to have anti-cancer properties and it is delivered to the cancer site with the help of the easy to use wafer, which also aids clotting. Once applied, the wafer releases curcumin for long periods depending on the initial dose incorporated into the wafer.

The wafer contains a combination of curcumin with another protein called albumin. The albumin can bind to cancerous cells thereby permitting the entry of the active ingredient curcumin. The body then naturally breaks down the Fibrin wafer.

Use of the wafer after surgical removal of the cancerous tumours can prevent metastasis or spread of cancer to other parts of the body.

Development of the technology was supported by India’s apex medical research body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the technology is likely to be transferred to the industry for conducting clinical trials and further commercialisation of the product.

