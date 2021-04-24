Kerala logs 26,685 new Covid-19 cases, test positivity rate climbs to 20.35%

Kerala on Saturday reported another high of 26,685 new Covid-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 20.35% even as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sent another letter to Prime Minister Modi requesting him to make vaccination free of cost in the present scenario.

Addressing the media in the state capital, the CM said the three-tier price mechanism ( ₹150 for Centre, ₹400 for state government and ₹600 for private hospitals) will lead to exploitation and it will weaken the ongoing fight against the pandemic. Citing some reports he said ₹600 (equivalent to 8 USD) per shot is the highest in the world and the vaccine firm was distributing the same to neighbouring Bangladesh for half of the cost.

“I have written another letter to the Prime Minister citing these facts. Vaccine pricing is quite high, some studies show. We want the government to stick to its age-old policy of giving vaccine free of cost,” the CM reiterated. He said he had a meeting with private hospital managements on Saturday and asked them to increase their bed capacity to maximum.

“We will have to learn a lesson from the trauma of the some of the states in north India. We have enough stock of oxygen but we may need more beds. There is no need to panic but we have to be vigilant,” he said adding the weekend 48- hour curbs were successful. “It is good that people responded well. We may have to tighten it further going by the caseload,” he said. Many busy roads and markets remained empty because permission was granted to only emergency services.

For the third consecutive day, the viral caseload crossed 25,000-- out of 1,31,155 tests 26,685 were positive clocking a high TPR of 20.35%. The state also reported 25 fatalities taking the death toll to 5080. The active caseload is about to touch 2 lakh (1,98,576). Among those infected, 75 are health workers and 30 policemen, according to the data released by the state health ministry.