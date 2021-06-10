Kerala man freed from death row in UAE returns, says got second life

45-years old Indian national Becks Kirshnan, who was freed after spending nearly nine years on a death row in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in lieu of blood money paid by an NRI businessman, reached Kerala late Wednesday and said his release gave him a “second life”.

His wife and son were at the Cochin International Airport to receive him.

“For me, it is a second life. Never thought I could meet my family again,” emotional Becks told the media.

He was sentenced to death (execution by a firing squad) by UAE’s Supreme Court in 2013 after he rammed his car into a group of children in Abu Dhabi in September 2012, killing a six-year old Sudanese boy. He was charged with dangerous driving and murder after examining CCTV visuals and testimonies of witnesses.

Krishnan, who used to work as a driver for a private company, pleaded that he dozed off on the wheels due to overwork, however, it was rejected and he was sentenced to death by the apex court in Abu Dhabi.

His family approached UAE-based Indian businessman and philanthropist Yusuffali, who negotiated with the family of the victim for nearly six years, convincing them to pardon Krishnan. Finally in January 2021, the victim’s family, which had moved to Sudan by then, agreed to pardon Krishnan.

After winning family’s pardon for Krishnan, Ali deposited 500,000 Dirhams (approximately Rs1 crore) in the court as ‘blood money’-- Blood Money or Diyah under Islamic law is a type of monetary compensation paid by an individual who kills someone

Krishnan was freed from Al Wathba jail in Abu Dhabi following the conclusion of the settlement. Ali has also promised a job to Becks Kirshnan.