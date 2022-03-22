Kerala man gets 73 yrs in jail for molesting his minor grandson

A fast-track court in Kerala’s Idukki district on Monday sentenced a 64-year-old man to 73 years in jail and a ₹160,000 fine for sexually abusing his seven-year-old grandson three years ago.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The court said he would have to undergo a minimum of twenty years in jail as the quantum of punishment will run concurrently. While delivering the verdict, judge PG Varghese said the guilty did not deserve any sympathy and deterrent punishment needed to check such crimes.

“He was awarded 20 years each under three sections of the Pocso and another 10 years for repeated offence and three years under Section 377 (unnatural sex)”, said Saneesh S S, public prosecutor in the case.

According to the prosecution, the incident happened in September 2019 and came to light after the wife of the accused witnessed the crime and reported it to the police immediately. Later, a medical report confirmed the sexual assault. The accused was arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) act.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the trial, the father of the child and some other relatives turned hostile to save the accused, but the court relied on earlier statements and medical reports to convict him. Besides the fine, the court also directed the legal service authority to compensate the victim.