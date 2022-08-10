Kerala man’s unique protest against pothole by bathing and performing yoga

A Kerala resident bathing and performing yoga in a large water-filled pothole has left the internet in splits. The video of the incident, which was to protest against poor road infrastructure, has gone viral on social media. His innovative approach also gained the attention of the local MLA, who arrived at the pothole to witness the man's hilarious way of protesting.

The man claimed many accidents occurred due to potholes on the highway and by protesting differently, he wanted to bring the issue to the notice of authorities.

The local MLA arrived at the spot and spoke with the protester. The man was seen performing asanas in muddy rain water when the local MLA was standing at the protest location.

The protester was also filmed washing his clothes in the muddy water pool on the road.

“Lots of accidents have happened due to potholes on the highway, that's why I thought of protesting in a different way to bring the issue to the notice of authorities. While we were protesting, MLA was passing from there and we happened to speak with him,” says the man.

He was filmed by the locals and the video went viral. Many were supporting the protest calling him an innovative protestor.

The protest can be related to an accident that occurred in Kerala, where a 52-year-old scooter rider fell on the road due to a pothole on the national highway at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district and was run over by a truck.

