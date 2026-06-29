Kerala may lose over 2,000 crore if it exits PM SHRI scheme: Samsudheen

Kerala General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Monday said the state could lose more than ₹2,000 crore if it withdraws from the Centre's PM SHRI scheme, as the agreement signed by the previous LDF government does not permit the state to unilaterally exit the programme.

Each school is eligible for ₹ 1 crore annually for three years under the scheme.(REUTERS)

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Replying to a question in the state Assembly on the legal and financial implications of Kerala backing out of the centrally-sponsored scheme, the minister said the agreement vested the right to withdraw only with the Centre and not with the state.

He said that if Kerala exits the scheme, around ₹1,000 crore earmarked for PM SHRI schools would be lost.

Under the agreement, one elementary school and one secondary school are to be selected from each of the state's 152 local self-government blocks, taking the total to 304 schools.

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Each school is eligible for ₹1 crore annually for three years under the scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} The minister said the scheme follows a 60:40 funding pattern, with the Centre contributing 60 per cent and the state 40 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The minister said the scheme follows a 60:40 funding pattern, with the Centre contributing 60 per cent and the state 40 per cent. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Samsudheen further said it was a fact that the Centre could also withhold other education-related funds if the agreement was not honoured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samsudheen further said it was a fact that the Centre could also withhold other education-related funds if the agreement was not honoured. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said the previous LDF government was forced to sign the PM SHRI agreement in the hope of securing central assistance, including around ₹1,158 crore under the Samagra Shiksha (SSK) programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the previous LDF government was forced to sign the PM SHRI agreement in the hope of securing central assistance, including around ₹1,158 crore under the Samagra Shiksha (SSK) programme. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Altogether, the state stands to lose more than ₹2,000 crore if it withdraws from the agreement," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Altogether, the state stands to lose more than ₹2,000 crore if it withdraws from the agreement," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister also said education falls under the Concurrent List of the Constitution and states have the right to decide what should be taught in its schools. He said the opinion of the elected state government carries significance in deciding the curriculum in respective states.

Samsudheen said the present government was trying to resolve the issues arising from the agreement signed by the previous LDF government.

The previous CPI(M)-led Left government had, in October last year, put on hold the implementation of the PM SHRI scheme, days after signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre, following objections from coalition partner CPI.

The CPI had alleged that the scheme could pave the way for the implementation of the RSS agenda in the education sector, while the General Education Department had defended the move as necessary for securing central assistance. The Congress-led UDF opposition then criticised the LDF government for signing the PM SHRI MoU.

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After coming to power, the UDF government constituted a ministerial sub-committee to study the PM SHRI scheme, including its legal, financial and policy implications, amid the continuing dispute over the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

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