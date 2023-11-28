Kerala minor girl, abducted by four-member gang, found by police after 21 hours

A six-year-old girl, abducted by a four-member gang in a white Sedan from near her home in Oyoor in Kollam district of Kerala, has been found by local police at a ground in Kollam city 21 hours later after her kidnap. The child is reported to be stable and will be subjected to medical examination before being handed over to her family. (Representative Image)

The child, a student of Class 1, was located Tuesday afternoon by the police at the Ashramam ground in Kollam city where she was found to be abandoned by the kidnappers. No information on the accused is available yet.

Television visuals showed the child being carried on the shoulders of a police officer at the Ashramam ground and later being fed biscuits and water. The child is reported to be stable and will be subjected to medical examination before being handed over to her family.

The child was kidnapped by the gang including a woman while she was on her way to a tuition centre from her home along with her elder brother. The brother sustained injuries when the gang pushed him away while abducting his sister.

Police had launched a massive statewide hunt for the accused after the incident was reported, checking CCTV visuals and vehicles on national and state highways.