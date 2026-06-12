Flew from Bangkok with drugs worth 12 crore, arrested in Mumbai: How a beauty contest runner-up was caught

A 29-year-old employee of a private bank and runner-up in a beauty contest was arrested at the Mumbai airport by Customs on Thursday for allegedly smuggling 11.8 kg of hydroponic weed valued at ₹11.8 crore into India from Bangkok.

Harsha Sunny was caught at the Mumbai airport with 11kg of hydroponic weed.(X)

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The woman has been identified as Harsha Sunny, who landed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in the early hours of Thursday, an official said, news agency PTI reported.

How was Harsha Sunny caught

Sunny arrived in Mumbai from Bangkok on the intervening night of June 10-11 on Air India flight TG-351, India Today reported. She was stopped by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and the Customs Department after they became suspicious of her behaviour during routine checking.

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When the officials searched her bag, they allegedly found 12 vacuum-sealed packets containing a green substance and an on-the-spot chemical test conducted using a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) kit confirmed the substance to be high-grade hydroponic marijuana.

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{{^usCountry}} Sunny reportedly works as a relationship manager with a private bank and was contestant at a beauty pageant held in Kerala last year. Twelve packets of hydroponic weed were reportedly found concealed in her trolley bag. What police said {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sunny reportedly works as a relationship manager with a private bank and was contestant at a beauty pageant held in Kerala last year. Twelve packets of hydroponic weed were reportedly found concealed in her trolley bag. What police said {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, Sunny claimed innocence and said that a person befriended her during her foreign trip and asked her to carry the bag to India, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Sunny claimed innocence and said that a person befriended her during her foreign trip and asked her to carry the bag to India, the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court which sent her in judicial custody, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and produced before a court which sent her in judicial custody, according to officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Probe is underway to identify other persons linked to the drug network, police said.

Sunny was later produced before a Mumbai court and has been remanded to judicial custody. As the probe is underway, investigators are trying to find if this case is linked to a larger trafficking network.

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In a similar case of Wednesday, a man was arrested near the India-Nepal border in Maharajganj district with over 2.30 kg of high-grade hydroponic weed valued at around ₹1 crore in the international black market, PTI reported.

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Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested Mohammad Idrish (34), a resident of Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu, from the Sonauli border area on Tuesday evening and recovered the contraband from his possession, SSB Assistant Commandant Priya Yadav said.

He was crossing the border and had just entered India on foot when he was checked and the contraband found in his bag, leading to his arrest, according to the official.

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