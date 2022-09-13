Kerala opposes plan for Niti Aayog-like bodies

The CPI(M)-led Kerala government on Tuesday opposed the union government’s proposed move to constitute Niti Aayog-like bodies to replace state planning commissions, saying it is another incursion into federal polity of the country.

Finance minister KN Balagopal said the state government will not allow anyone to tamper with time-tested bodies such as the state planning commission and will take up the matter with the union government.

“Planning boards are vital to a state as they play an important role in the development of each state. This body should be there,” he said.

In Kerala, chief minister is the chairman of the planning commission and it has seven experts as members representing various fields.

There are reports in national media that the central government was planning to experiment with BJP-ruled state and later it will be extended to other states. Such a move is necessary for fast and inclusive growth of the country as the national GDP growth is an aggregation of states’ rates of growth also. Role of states was critical for overall development and sustained economic growth, it felt.

There are reports that four states - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Assam - moved towards this direction. In 2015, the Modi government had the replaced planning commission with Niti Ayog.

“In a state like Kerala planning board is very active and it formulates plans for next five years. It is an important wing in the growth trajectory of the state. This body has to be there,” Balagopal said, adding the state was yet to get any directive in this regard.