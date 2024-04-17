Kerala police book female tourists for tearing pro-Palestine posters

The Kerala Police have registered a case against two female foreign tourists for destroying pro-Palestine posters erected by members of an Islamist student outfit in Kochi. The posters allegedly contained protest messages against Israel for its attack on Palestinian territory. Police said the incident was reported from the Fort Kochi police station limit on Monday evening. In the video shared on social media platform X, one of the tourists was seen engaging in a heated argument with SIO activists.(X/Maktoob)

According to a senior police officer, there were two female foreign tourists. One of the tourists allegedly destroyed the pro-Palestine boards erected by the Students Islamic Organisation in front of the Jankar Jetty in Kochi. The tourists have been booked under section 153 for deliberate provocation with intent to cause a riot.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

A video shared on social media depicted a female tourist involved in an intense argument with SIO activists after tearing down banners. Reacting to the video, an X user wrote, “Many are fighting battles for Palestine here in Kerala. That's why they were feeling so hurt. I want all these volunteers to visit Gaza and volunteer at the ground level. It will be more effective!” Another user commented, “Kerala overwhelmingly stands with Palestine…”

Last year, Hamas leader Khaled Mashal virtually participated in a pro-Palestine rally in Kerala's Malappuram district. The rally was organised by Solidarity Youth Movement, the youth wing of Jamaat-Islami in Kerala. The rally triggered a political slugfest as the BJP cornered the Opposition alliance INDIA over 'anti-national' and 'anti-Sanatan' activities in the state.

Kerala BJP president K Surendran said it was alarming that under the guise of 'Save Palestine', a terrorist organisation was being glorified. "Hamas leader Khaled Mashel's virtual address at the solidarity event in Malappuram is alarming. Where's Pinarayi Vijayan's Kerala Police? Under the guise of 'Save Palestine,' they're glorifying Hamas, a terrorist organization, and its leaders as 'warriors.' This is unacceptable! HMO India," K Surendran wrote on X.

Meanwhile, the state president of the Solidarity Youth Movement, Suhaib CT, said his participation was not a crime under the law as Hamas was not an organisation operating in India. "He took part in our programme organised to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and to condemn the onslaught by Israel. No need to see anything unusual in that," Suhaib said.

(With inputs from PTI)