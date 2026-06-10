Cops take into custody BJP councillor in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram after major drama

A dramatic scene unfolded in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram as huge crowds gathered to resist the arrest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sugathan after facing preventive detention under the the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA). The scene unfolded on Tuesday as police arrived to arrest Sugathan.

BJP councillor resists arrest under preventive detention, cops fire gun in air to scare away crowds gathered around him(File image | X/BhajanlalBjp)

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A BJP councillor of the Vazhottukonam ward under the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, Sugathan, was taken into custody late at night after the Kerala high court denied him anticipatory bail in an alleged assault during a festival at the Vellaikkadavu temple in Vattiyurkavu.

The arrest created tension as unrest as huge crowds gathered around the accused's house when a team of police officials reached his house to execute the detention order, according to details mentioned in a news agency PTI report, which added that people surrounded the officers, prohibiting them from executing their duties, forcing them to fire a gun in the air to disperse the crowd.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the gun fire, Sugathan was overpowered and taken into custody. A record of his arrest was made followed by a medical examination and shift to jail, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the gun fire, Sugathan was overpowered and taken into custody. A record of his arrest was made followed by a medical examination and shift to jail, PTI reported. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case pertains to an incident that reportedly happened on March 22 at the Vellaikkadavu temple during a music festival, when a 50-year-old man attacked a youth by trampling him and striking his head with an iron rod. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case pertains to an incident that reportedly happened on March 22 at the Vellaikkadavu temple during a music festival, when a 50-year-old man attacked a youth by trampling him and striking his head with an iron rod. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} When another young person tried to intervene in the situation, the accused attacked him as well, leading to his arrest by the Vattiyoorkavu police on May 3, according to the Times of India. Sugathan had reportedly been trying to evade arrest for over a month after being named an accused in this case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When another young person tried to intervene in the situation, the accused attacked him as well, leading to his arrest by the Vattiyoorkavu police on May 3, according to the Times of India. Sugathan had reportedly been trying to evade arrest for over a month after being named an accused in this case. {{/usCountry}}

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Due to the hostilities that surfaced on Tuesday night, a fresh case of assault has been registered against Sugathan and four others linked to the incident. Charges were made against alleged assault and obstructing public servants in the discharge of their duties.

As per the recorded FIR, the Vattiyoorkavu police inspector and a sub-inspector, part of the arrest team was pushed by Sugathan and an assault was attempted. Others accused later joined in on the attack, caused injuries to police personnel and hindered cops from executing the detention order.

Circle Inpsector Vipin and sub-Inspector Abhijith were reportedly injured in the attack.

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Sugathan's wife's allegations

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In a fresh turn of events, Sugathan's wife, Awasthy, reportedly accused the police officials of entering their house without any women personnel in tow, assaulting her and intimidating their children. She also accused the cops of trying to take her into custody along with claiming that their eight-year-old son was pushed during the commotion.

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Sugathan's family has denied all assault allegations and instead accused the cops of using excessive force during the arrest. In addition, his wife has maintained that the accused was not absconding at the time of arrest but was simply under medical treatment for chickenpox at the time of the arrest.

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