‘Sorry if…’: Kerala actor-politician puts hand on woman journalist's shoulder, stirs row

Kerala actor-politician Suresh Gopi on Saturday tendered an "apology" to a woman journalist for putting his hand on her shoulder, saying he had behaved in an "affectionate manner" towards the journalist. The woman, however, is mulling a legal action against the former Rajya Sabha member, reported ANI.

Kerala actor and politician Suresh Gopi

"If she felt bad about my behaviour, her feelings should be respected. I tender an apology towards her if she had felt badly about my behaviour. Sorry...," the actor-turned-politician said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

While interacting with reporters in Kozhikode on Friday, the politician purportedly placed his hand on the woman's shoulder, calling her 'mole' (daughter). After the journalist squirmed back and asked a second question, he placed his hand on her shoulder again.

ANI reported the journalist said the politician's apology seemed to be an explanation and she was mulling legal action against him.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists said it would file a complaint against Gopi with the women's commission for "misbehaving" with the journalist.

"Other appropriate legal actions will be taken. This is an insult to all women who have taken up this profession," the release added.

"In the video, it can be seen that he placed his hand on the shoulder of a journalist who asked a question that he didn't like, and she removed it. It is clear in the footage that even when this was repeated, the hand had to be removed. Whatever the justification, Suresh Gopi's action is unacceptable," KUWJ said in the release.

The journalist told The Indian Express that she was shocked with his behaviour and was traumatised about the whole episode. She said she was there "on duty", not for a "friendly conversation".

"I had to address it as a woman journalist who has been working for over 15 years. Hence I decided to go for legal recourse,” she said.

Gopi was nominated by the President of India to the Rajya Sabha in 2016. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in October 2016. In the 2019 general election, he contested from Kerala's Thrissur constituency and lost to Congress candidate TN Prathapan.

