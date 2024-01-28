 Kerala professor's palm chopping case: NIA court remands main accused Savad to judicial custody till February 16 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Kerala professor's palm chopping case: NIA court remands main accused Savad to judicial custody till February 16

Kerala professor's palm chopping case: NIA court remands main accused Savad to judicial custody till February 16

ANI |
Jan 28, 2024 07:12 AM IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has remanded Savad, the main accused in professor T J Joseph's palm chopping case, to judicial custody till February 16.

Ernakulam (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here has remanded Savad, the main accused in professor T J Joseph's palm chopping case, to judicial custody till February 16.

HT Image
HT Image

Next week, NIA will submit a custody application for 10 days, a release said on Saturday.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Savad will be moved from Ernakulam Sub Jail to Kakkanad District Jail. As per the prison transfer request, the Sub Jail is not sufficient to protect the accused.

He was placed in Ernakulam Sub Jail, for the test identification process.

Earlier on January 10, the NIA arrested the key and last absconding accused in Kerala's professor palm-chopping case, bringing its investigations into the horrendous incident to a successful culmination.

Savad, who had been on the run for the last 13 years and was carrying a reward of 10 lakh for his arrest, was nabbed from Mattannur, Kannur (Kerala) following sustained efforts.

Savad was identified as the main accused in the infamous 2010 case of attempted murder of Professor TJ Joseph by chopping off his palm, the NIA said.

"Savad was charge-sheeted on January 10, 2011, in the case, one of the earliest such incidents in India reflecting the ideology of violent extremism being pursued by the Popular Front of India (PFI)," said the anti-terror agency.

A total of 19 accused have so far been convicted for various offences under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the case. Of them, three have been convicted for life and 10 others have been sent to eight years of Rigorous Imprisonment and fine.

As per the NIA, all the accused in the case were either leaders, activists or cadres of the now-banned PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and were actively involved in the criminal conspiracy relating to the lethal attack on Professor T J Joseph at Muvattupuzha.

The assailants had chopped off the palm of the professor for allegedly ridiculing Prophet Mohammed in a Malayalam question paper prepared for the internal examination of B.Com. students at Newman College, Thodupuzha, Idukki district. (ANI)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On