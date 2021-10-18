Kerala rain: House tilts and collapses into river, incident caught on camera

As Kerala battles flash floods, triggered by heavy rain which pounded the southern and central regions of the state on Saturday, a video has emerged on social media showing a house being washed away due to strong water currents of a river, flowing in full spate beside the structure.

The incident took place in Mundakayam of Kerala’s Kottayam district, which, along with Idukki, is one of the two worst-hit districts in the southern state.

According to a media report, which identified the river as Manimala, the collapse took place on the morning of October 17. The two-storey structure, the occupants of which were evacuated before the house collapsed, had its first floor built at the same level as the road, while the ground floor was below, and adjacent to the water body, the report noted, adding that all it took was seconds for the house to tilt and get washed away.

“Look it has tilted, it is tilting,” a man is heard saying in video, which has since gone viral. “It’s gone,” says another man even before the house has collapsed.

At least 24 people have lost their lives in Kerala due to the rain and related incidents such as landslides and flash floods. The armed forces and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service, while both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have assured the state government of all possible support.

For Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain in 11 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.