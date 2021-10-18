Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Kerala rain: House tilts and collapses into river, incident caught on camera
india news

Kerala rain: House tilts and collapses into river, incident caught on camera

The incident took place in Kottayam. According to a report, the occupants were evacuated before the structure collapsed.
A video grab from the incident (ANI)
Published on Oct 18, 2021 08:09 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

As Kerala battles flash floods, triggered by heavy rain which pounded the southern and central regions of the state on Saturday, a video has emerged on social media showing a house being washed away due to strong water currents of a river, flowing in full spate beside the structure.

Also Read | Kerala rain: Death toll rises to 24, yellow alert in 11 districts | 10 points

The incident took place in Mundakayam of Kerala’s Kottayam district, which, along with Idukki, is one of the two worst-hit districts in the southern state.

 

RELATED STORIES

According to a media report, which identified the river as Manimala, the collapse took place on the morning of October 17. The two-storey structure, the occupants of which were evacuated before the house collapsed, had its first floor built at the same level as the road, while the ground floor was below, and adjacent to the water body, the report noted, adding that all it took was seconds for the house to tilt and get washed away.

Also Read | Cloudbursts may have triggered flash floods, landslides in Kerala: Experts

“Look it has tilted, it is tilting,” a man is heard saying in video, which has since gone viral. “It’s gone,” says another man even before the house has collapsed.

At least 24 people have lost their lives in Kerala due to the rain and related incidents such as landslides and flash floods. The armed forces and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been pressed into service, while both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have assured the state government of all possible support. 

For Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert, warning of heavy rain in 11 districts, including Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kerala rain kottayam
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Domestic flights to operate at full capacity from today

24 dead in Kerala rain, yellow alert in 11 districts

Lakhimpur Kheri: SKM's 'rail roko' protest today; train movement could be hit

'Attacks on Durga Puja pandals pre-planned', says Bangladesh home minister
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP