Kerala rain: IMD predicts ‘heavy to very heavy’ showers tomorrow

The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted “heavy to very heavy rainfall” in Kerala on Monday. “Orange alert in #Kerala! Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Malappuram, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts on November 05th & 06th with rainfall measures ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm. Take precautionary measures and stay safe!,” the IMD wrote on social media platform X. Kerala witnesses frequent showers of rain.(HT File)

The IMD also said Kochi (19cm), Neeleswaram (17cm), Irinjalakuda (12cm), Peringalkuthu (12cm), and Aluva (11cm) experienced downpours.

Earlier on Saturday, the IMD issued orange alerts for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Malappuram districts.

Kerala has been experiencing frequent showers of rain in the past few months. Water entered hundreds of homes in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram and some areas also witnessed incidents of landslides. The Central Water Commission also issued a flood warning for three rivers in Thiruvananthapuram district.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over Southeast Arabian Sea & adjoining Lakshadweep area and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to develop over southeast & adjoining eastcentral Arabian sea during next 48 hours. It is likely to move further westnorthwestwards and intensify into a depression over central Arabian sea around 21st October,” the IMD said in its bulletin issued last month.

Apart from Kerala, another southern state, Tamil Nadu, is witnessing heavy rainfall. The Valparai district in Coimbatore received 13cm of rainfall on Sunday, followed by Valparai Taluk (13cm), Veerapandi(11cm), Tondi (11cm), and Bodinaickanur (10cm).

An IMD forecast said a cyclonic circulation lay over south Tamil Nadu and neighbouring areas which was likely to move west-north towards southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea during the next three days.

Under the influence of the easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, light to moderate rainfall was very likely over south peninsular India during the next seven days, the forecast said.

(With inputs from agencies)

