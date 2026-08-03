Thiruvananthapuram, Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Monday said that the death toll in rain-related incidents across Kerala has risen to 15, while seven people remain missing, and the overall situation was under control as the state intensified rescue and relief operations amid continuing heavy rain.

Kerala rains: 15 dead, seven missing, says CM Satheesan

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Addressing a press conference after chairing a joint emergency meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, Satheesan said the government had reviewed the situation across the state and found that conditions were under control in all districts except a few areas in Pathanamthitta.

He said that as part of the preparedness, 14 fishing boats from Kollam have been deployed to Chengannur for rescue operations.

Two helicopters from Sulur have reached Thiruvananthapuram. One National Disaster Response Force team has been deployed in the affected area.

"Food packets have been prepared for distribution through helicopters and ground teams, and all necessary arrangements have been completed," he said.

The chief minister said that, as of 9 am on Monday, 316 relief camps were functioning across Kerala, sheltering 11,018 people.

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{{^usCountry}} Giving a district-wise account of casualties, Satheesan said the confirmed death toll stood at 15. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Giving a district-wise account of casualties, Satheesan said the confirmed death toll stood at 15. {{/usCountry}}

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In Kottayam, three people have died, including two from the Erattupetta area in Poonjar constituency and a child who accidentally fell into a tank at Puthuppally.

Two deaths have been reported in Idukki. One death each has been reported from Vizhinjam and Muthalapozhi, where one person each is also missing.

Kollam has reported two deaths and two missing persons. Malappuram has recorded four deaths and one missing person.

Kannur has reported one death and two missing persons, while one person has died in Kozhikode, he said.

The CM said seven people remain missing according to the latest reports.

Satheesan said the state machinery had begun preparedness measures even before the heavy rainfall.

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He said one NDRF team had been deployed to Pathanamthitta and two teams to Kottayam.

Two more NDRF teams had been requested from Arakkonam and were expected to reach the state shortly.

"Helicopters have already arrived. Directions have been issued to deploy Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel in Alappuzha if necessary. Instructions have also been given to utilise the Defence Security Corps in Kannur and Wayanad if the situation demands," he said.

Satheesan said preliminary estimates indicated crop damage across 164.98 hectares, affecting 3,596 farmers, but added that the figures were likely to increase once final assessments were completed.

The CM cautioned the public against rumours being spread through social media regarding the release of water from major dams, saying such reports were entirely false.

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Giving reservoir-wise figures, Satheesan said the Idukki reservoir was at 38.91 per cent capacity, Edamalayar at 46.64 per cent, Banasura Sagar at 52.9 per cent, Kakki at 44.82 per cent, Kallada at 45 per cent, Malampuzha at 35 per cent and Peechi at 34 per cent.

"False reports claiming that water is being released from major reservoirs are creating unnecessary panic. Strict action will be taken against those spreading such rumours," he said.

Announcing immediate relief measures, Satheesan said the government had sanctioned ₹10,000 towards funeral expenses for each deceased person.

He said families returning from relief camps after floodwaters entered their houses would receive immediate assistance of ₹10,000 per family.

People who had lost their livelihoods due to the disaster would receive ₹300 per person, limited to two persons per ration card, until normalcy returned, he added.

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Satheesan said the families of each deceased person would receive a total compensation of ₹eight lakh.

He also announced an enhancement in financial assistance for families whose houses were completely destroyed in major landslides from ₹10 lakh to ₹12 lakh.

He also indicated that crop damage compensation would be enhanced.

"The existing compensation rates are too low. For instance, only ₹13,500 was payable for two-and-a-half acres of damaged paddy fields. The Agriculture Department has been asked to submit revised proposals. The government has decided to increase crop compensation, and the revised rates will be announced after the next Cabinet meeting," he said.

Responding to questions from reporters regarding rumours about dams, Satheesan reiterated that no problems had been reported from any major reservoir and that all inspections were being conducted in accordance with the 2022 operational guidelines.

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"This was a flash flood event. Until late in the night, there was no indication from the India Meteorological Department that such an extreme event would occur. The exceptionally heavy rainfall developed suddenly during the night. Once rainfall of this intensity begins, there is practically no time left for evacuation," he said.

He said warning messages were issued during the night, but even the IMD's forecasting systems had limitations in predicting such highly localised cloudburst-like events.

"Rainfall exceeding 200 mm is categorised as extremely heavy rainfall. In several places, rainfall crossed 300 mm, while Vadasserikkara recorded nearly 350 mm," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.