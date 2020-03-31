Kerala reports second Covid-19 death, number of infections rise to 241

india

Kerala reported its second Covid-19 death on Tuesday when a 68-year-old former police officer died at the Government Medical College Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, doctors said.

He was admitted a week ago and was on a ventilator for the last five days. Doctors said he had undergone a bypass surgery and suffering from multiple ailments.

Worryingly, he had no travel history. After his death, police and health authorities have imposed a complete shutdown across an area of five panchayats and directed people not to venture out.

Though 300 of his contacts put under observation, health officials are now looking for his new contacts as he had attended two weddings and many other functions in the last one month.

A 69-year-old man, who came back from Dubai, was Kerala’s first coronavirus casualty. He died in Kannur three days ago.

But there was some relief for the state where only seven positive cases of coronavirus were detected on Tuesday after it reported more than 50 cases in the last two days.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for extra care and surveillances as the number of infections rose to 241 in the state.

“We are undergoing an extraordinary situation. We need extra care and surveillance. If there is some lapse we will have to pay a heavy price,” Vijayan said.

The CM has also announced a separate action plan for Kasaragode, one of the ten hot spots identified by the Union Health Ministry. Of 241 cases in Kerala, 163 are from Kasaragod. Two senior IAS and IPS officials have been given charge of the district. The police were assigned to supply essentials to the people who are not allowed to come out of their houses for the next two weeks.

Vijayan also warned of strict action if anyone indulges in pranks on April Fools’ day. “This is not time for jokes and pranks. We will take action against those who indulges in such acts,” he said.

He also said separate ID cards will be provided to migrant workers in the state. Two days back workers had defied the lockdown and came out on the streets demanding they be sent back to their homes.

The CM said at least 48 people from the state reportedly attended the religious meet in Nizamuddin and efforts are on to trace all of them after many of those who attended the meet tested positive.