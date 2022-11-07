Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Kerala: Ruling CPI(M) mounts attack on governor as row escalates

Kerala: Ruling CPI(M) mounts attack on governor as row escalates

india news
Published on Nov 07, 2022 03:31 AM IST

HT had reported earlier that the party had announced a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on November 15. Speaking about the protest, CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan said on Sunday that party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate it and CPI secretary D Raja will also participate in it.

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (PTI file)
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram

The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was trying to destabilise the state government and the latest move of governor Arif Mohammad Khan to take control of universities was part of this design.

“The government has sought legal opinion over the Governor sitting over various bills and his attempts to unseat a majority of vice-chancellors in the state. It will explore all possibilities to check this,” CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan told reporters, adding it will take legal and constitutional measures to contain the Governor’s bid.

HT had reported earlier that the party had announced a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on November 15. Speaking about the protest, Govindan said on Sunday that party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate it and CPI secretary D Raja will also participate in it.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said the party will organise protests on November 18 and 19 throughout the state against the government’s attempts to subvert the law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
Topics
kerala arif mohammad khan cpi(m)× pinarayi vijayan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP