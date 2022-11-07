Kerala: Ruling CPI(M) mounts attack on governor as row escalates

The ruling CPI (M) in Kerala on Sunday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was trying to destabilise the state government and the latest move of governor Arif Mohammad Khan to take control of universities was part of this design.

“The government has sought legal opinion over the Governor sitting over various bills and his attempts to unseat a majority of vice-chancellors in the state. It will explore all possibilities to check this,” CPI(M) secretary MV Govindan told reporters, adding it will take legal and constitutional measures to contain the Governor’s bid.

HT had reported earlier that the party had announced a protest outside the Raj Bhavan on November 15. Speaking about the protest, Govindan said on Sunday that party general secretary Sitaram Yechury will inaugurate it and CPI secretary D Raja will also participate in it.

Meanwhile, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said the party will organise protests on November 18 and 19 throughout the state against the government’s attempts to subvert the law.

