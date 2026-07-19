Kerala declares holiday for schools on Monday over Argentina vs Spain FIFA World Cup final

The Kerala General Education Department on Sunday declared a holiday for all schools under its jurisdiction on Monday to allow students to watch the FIFA World Cup final.

A towering cutout of Argentine footballer Lionel Messi stands near the Vizhinjam International Seaport ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final match, in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Sunday, July 19. (PTI)

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The decision came after football-loving students requested a holiday so they could stay up to watch Sunday's title clash, news agency PTI reported.

The holiday will be observed across all schools functioning under the General Education Department.

General Education Minister N. Samsudheen announced the decision on social media with a message aimed at students: "Happy now, children?"

In his post, the minister said the holiday was declared after football-loving students requested a day off to watch the FIFA World Cup final, which kicks off after midnight on Sunday.

Also Read: Lionel Messi once left this stadium in tears and retired. Now he returns for a World Cup final

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{{^usCountry}} The demand had also found support across the political spectrum. Earlier, CPI(M) leader and former Education Minister V. Sivankutty urged the state government to declare a holiday, saying the late-night final between Argentina and Spain would make it difficult for students to attend school on Monday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The demand had also found support across the political spectrum. Earlier, CPI(M) leader and former Education Minister V. Sivankutty urged the state government to declare a holiday, saying the late-night final between Argentina and Spain would make it difficult for students to attend school on Monday morning. {{/usCountry}}

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He proposed making up for the lost academic day by converting a Saturday holiday into a working day. Several UDF leaders had also backed calls for a school holiday.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup reaches its climax on Sunday as defending champions Argentina take on European champions Spain at the New York New Jersey Stadium. The blockbuster final pits Lionel Messi's Argentina against a Spain side chasing its second World Cup title after an unbeaten run through the tournament. For viewers in India, the match kicks off at 12.30 am IST on Monday.

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Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 final: Which world leaders and celebrities will attend, and who will perform at halftime? Full list

First-ever World Cup halftime show

The 2026 World Cup will introduce a Super Bowl-style halftime show in tournament history. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has curated the production, which is expected to last about 11 minutes. With setup and takedown time taken into consideration, the players' break may be longer than 20 minutes.

The halftime lineup includes Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, Burna Boy, BTS and renowned conductor Gustavo Dudamel. The PS 22 Choir from Staten Island will also perform with Coldplay. Several Sesame Street characters are expected to make appearances during the show.

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On the other hand, US President Donald Trump is expected to join the trophy presentation.

(With inputs from PTI)