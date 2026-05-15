Kerala SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When will Class 10 results release? check timing

May 15, 2026 12:14:34 PM IST

Visit the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in.

Click on Kerala SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.