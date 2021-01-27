Kerala student wins praise for flawlessly translating Rahul Gandhi's speech
Fatima Safa, a student of Karuvarakkundu Higher Secondary Girls School in Kerala's Malappuram, once again became the centre of attraction at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's function in Wandoor on Wednesday. Safa quickly translated Gandhi's speech to a round of applause from students and other people gathered there.
The Congress leader was talking about facial masks and their importance during the coronavirus pandemic.
Gandhi said he often communicates with a smile. "I smile but others can't see me since I'm wearing a mask. I know they are smiling back at me, but I can't see that. But we have to wear a mask because we have a social responsibility," he said.
Ganhi visited the school in Wandoor block to inaugurate a new block. He motivated the students to thrive and survive on their own.
"This message is for young ladies. The most important thing for you is independence. You have to be able to thrive, survive on your own that will include financial and psychological independence," Rahul Gandhi said.
The Wayanad MP also said that girls have to work harder than boys as it is the nature of society that it does not want to let them become independent.
The former Congress president is on a two-day visit to Wayanad. The visit comes in the wake of Assembly elections in the state in April-May.
Safa was appreciated by Gandhi when he visited his constituency Wayanad in December, 2019. He had inaugurated a new block of the school where she studies; the Congress leader had invited Safa - who was sitting in the audience - to translate his speech from English to Malayalam.
