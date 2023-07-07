Kerala teen dies of rare infection caused by 'brain eating amoeba': Know all about the disease

A 15-year-old boy died in Kerala's Alappuzha district due to a rare brain infection 'primary amoebic meningoencephalitis' (PAM), news agency PTI reported citing state health minister Veena George on Friday.

Confirming the death, the minister said five such cases of the rare infection, commonly known as ‘brain-eating amoeba’, had been reported in the state before. The first case of the infection was reported in the Thirumala ward of Alappuzha in 2016.

Two cases were confirmed in Malappuram in 2019 and 2020 and one each was reported in Kozhikode and Thrissur in the years 2020 and 2022 respectively, the minister added.

“It’s a rare condition, and only one in ten thousand will contact it. The health department has taken adequate measures to sanitize the area from where the disease was reported. Before this, only five persons in the state suffered from the condition,” she said in an official communication.

Meanwhile, district health officials have advised people to avoid taking baths in contaminated water to prevent the spread of the infection.

How it infects?

According to the government press release, PAM, which is caused by a free-living amoeba that resides in contaminated waters, occurs when the non-parasitic amoeba enters the body through the nasal passage, typically while swimming or diving in contaminated water, and affects the brain and the central nervous system.

Symptoms:

The main symptoms of the disease are fever, headache, vomiting, and seizures. "All the infected patients had died," the minister said, adding that the mortality rate for the rare brain infection was 100%.

Prevention:

Treatment options for PAM are limited, and early intervention is crucial for the best chances of survival. Antifungal medications are typically recommended to fight the infection. However, prevention is key in reducing the risk of infection. It is recommended to avoid swimming or diving in warm freshwater bodies. When participating in water activities, it is advisable to use nose clips or keep your head above water.

