Kerala to be pounded by more rain today, orange alert issued for 6 districts

Six districts in Kerala are likely to experience heavy rainfall on Saturday, according to an orange alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). A similar alert has been issued for five other districts for Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki are expected to witness the downpour on Saturday, the alert on November 14 warns of heavy rainfall in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki.

The alert comes due to northeast monsoon, which has been active in the southern state.

In its weather bulletin issued on Friday evening, the IMD has warned of "heavy to very heavy rainfall" at isolated places over Kerala. It will be accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. According to the IMD bulletin, heavy rainfall will continue to lash Kerala till November 16.

Idukki district collector Sheeba George said that the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam of the Idukki reservoir might be opened on Saturday or Sunday in case the rain continues in the district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

George warned the people living downstream the Idukki dam and along the banks of Periyar river to remain cautious.

The IMD categories its alerts based on the rainfall activity expected in the region. There are three types of alerts which are issued by the weather department - red, orange and yellow. The red alert is issued when there is an expectation of torrential rains of over 20cm in 24 hours. Orange alert denotes very heavy rains from 6cm to 20cm of rain. A yellow alert, meanwhile, means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11cm.

Kerala witnessed heavy rainfall in October, which led to landslides in various parts of the state. Forty two lives were lost in rain-related incidents. The monsoon activity has revived in the state after a brief pause, and after the IMD alert, the fishermen have been advised not to go out in the sea.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}